Coronavirus testing to be introduced to post-primary students and teachers

Post-primary school students in years 12 to 14 are to be tested twice weekly, under new plans from the Department of Health and Education.

The confirmation came from the Health Minister Robin Swann and the Education Minister Peter Weir on Monday afternoon.

Older students in those year groups alongside teaching and support staff, will all be tested twice weekly, four days apart.

It is believed the tests will be ready by the time year groups 12 to 14 are due to return to school on March 22.

Read more Education Minister pledges to end confusion over phased school return

In a statement, the Health Minister and Education Minister also confirmed a desire to roll out further testing for younger children in pre-school and primary schools.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted to announce the expansion of our regular testing programme for staff and older pupils. This testing is important as an additional measure alongside the range of existing safety measures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and pupils in schools.

“Whilst the use of Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests is important as an additional measure, a negative LFD test result does not enable an individual to drop their guard and people should not change their behaviours.

“My Department is continuing to work with partners in government and industry on further expansion of our programme of regular asymptomatic testing which, alongside our vaccination and contact tracing programmes, will help balance the scales in our favour of success in the battle against Covid-19.”

Education Minister Peter Weir added: “Today’s announcement is very welcome news and will provide a significant level of reassurance to schools, pupils and parents alike. Initially, testing will be available to all staff in post-primary schools and pupils in years 12 to 14.

“The roll out of this testing programme will provide reassurance for pupils and teachers that the risk of large groups of exam year classes having to isolate during this important period, will be considerably reduced.

“It has always been my preference that all pupils should be in the classroom to benefit from face to face teaching and I welcome the plan to roll out testing for Year 12-14 students as soon as practicable.”

Students and teachers who receive a positive result from a test will have to isolate, along with members of their households, from the time of their positive result.