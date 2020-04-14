Coronavirus: The 10 key questions about Northern Ireland care homes authorities must answer

What PPE are care home staff being advised to wear when in contact with residents not known to have coronavirus?

1. How many care home residents have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic?

2. The number of care homes in Northern Ireland where residents have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

3. How many care home residents have had coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic?

4. The number of care homes in Northern Ireland where residents have had coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

5. How many people living in care homes in Northern Ireland currently have coronavirus?

6. What is the number of care homes in Northern Ireland where residents currently have coronavirus.

7. How many care home residents have been tested for coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak?

8. What PPE are care home staff being advised to wear when in contact with residents not known to have coronavirus?

9. What PPE are care home staff being advised to wear when in contact with residents with coronavirus?

10. According to official guidance, what restrictions and measures should be put in place when a care home resident has coronavirus?