Coronavirus: Tragic milestone as Northern Ireland Covid death toll tops 1,000 mark

Swann says it's 'most challenging winter ever' for NHS staff as hospitals struggle to cope

The deaths of more than 1,000 people in Northern Ireland have now been linked to coronavirus, new figures have shown.

In a wider analysis by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), it was revealed that 1,053 people have died in connection to the pandemic from the beginning of the outbreak until October 30.

The comparative deaths reported by the Department of Health (DoH) up until this point was 706.

On Friday DoH also reported a further eight deaths bringing the total to 760.

DoH figures differ from Nisra as they focus on fatalities where a person has previously tested positive for coronavirus, while Nisra include cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

Of the 1,053 deaths recorded by Nisra, over half, 605 (57.5%) took place in hospital, 375 (35.6%) in care homes, nine (0.9%) in hospices and 64 (6.1%) at residential addresses or other locations.

In a written statement to the Assembly on Friday night, Health Minister Robin Swann repeated his warning that the health service faced its "most challenging ever winter".

Thanking health workers for their hard work and sacrifice since the outbreak earlier this year, he said: "This has been a deeply distressing and difficult nine months and we must never underestimate the physical and emotional strain it has placed on our staff."

Mr Swann said that "painstaking and complex" work was ongoing to ensure there was sufficient capacity for critically ill Covid and non-Covid patients.

With 93 patients in critical care across Northern Ireland on Friday, he said 49 were Covid positive.

Trusts across Northern Ireland have a total of 119 critical care beds, with Belfast Trust having an additional 10 cardiac surgical ICU beds.

Mr Swann said the increase in ICU capacity came at a cost, including deploying specialist staff away from other parts of the health service.

While some procedures are being cancelled because of the added strain, Mr Swann said many were still being rescheduled and other elective services that were cancelled in the first wave are continuing.

Mr Swann said "a tough slog" through the winter months was unavoidable, but expected improved treatments, a faster track and trace system and a potential vaccine would bring much improvement by next spring.

Acknowledging the anxiety over ongoing restrictions for the hospitality sector and others, he added: "It should always be remembered that an overwhelmed health service would be detrimental to our economy and society. We can all play our part in avoiding that nightmare and I am confident that we will."

This week, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has also called for a more unified approach to tackling the pandemic across the UK and Ireland.

After attending a virtual meeting on Friday with ministers across the UK and Ireland, she said the differing rules on travel restrictions across the regions had been "unhelpful".

Her comments come as former First Minister Peter Robinson has argued for an end to "Hokey-cokey lockdowns".

In a column for the News Letter, Mr Robinson said talk of subduing the virus until Christmas only to see numbers rise again was unsustainable and that a long-term plan for all sectors was needed urgently.

Following a massive Covid spike in the north west, health bosses also expressed cautious optimism that infection rates were beginning to peak.

Geraldine McKay, who is director of acute hospitals at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, warned the surge in hospital admissions was still causing ongoing pressure on surgical services and that containing community outbreaks remained a significant challenge.