Coronavirus: Trust apology for distress of pensioner asked to sign 'do not resuscitate' order

The son of a 73-year-old woman who was admitted to Causeway Hospital suffering from symptoms of coronavirus has spoken of his shock after she was asked to sign a 'do not resuscitate' (DNR) order within minutes of arriving.

Gary Grundle's mother was admitted to the hospital last Friday and the trust has now apologised for any anxiety caused.

Speaking to BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, he said he was upset at what had happened before his mother had even been tested for the virus.

"She was asked to sign a DNR almost as soon as she went to hospital. She of course refused. She said she wanted to live," he said.

The following day pressure was put on her again to sign the DNR. "The doctor told her that even if she disagreed with this, in the end it would be a doctor's decision," said Mr Grundle.

But a spokesperson for the Northern Health Trust said the current circumstances around Covid-19 mean that doctors have to take all appropriate action, and that the issues around 'do not resuscitate' orders will always be sensitive.

"It has always been considered best practice to have appropriate and realistic discussions with patients and, if felt necessary, their next of kin about their wishes for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, if this is deemed clinically appropriate," the trust spokesperson said.

"This should be done in a sensitive and compassionate way and usually happens on admission to hospital.

"A 'do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation' (DNACPR) decision should then be documented on the appropriate trust form. The wishes of the patient are always clearly documented in the patient's notes and will generally be respected.

"The trust's policy in relation to this provides guidance for all relevant staff working within the trust regarding the process of making, recording and reviewing DNACPR decisions.

"We do appreciate that they are very sensitive discussions which can result in upset and even anger for patients and their families. We apologise to this lady and her family for any anxiety caused."

Meanwhile, paramedics have asked the Fire Service for support in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambulance chiefs are braced for a wave of cases over the next fortnight which may require the transfer of many patients to hospital. Interim chief fire officer Michael Graham said he was finalising plans, adding that ensuring adequate protective equipment was available was his main priority.

"We have committed to working with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues to scope out this work and by the end of this week we should be in a position to communicate what this may look like." He told his staff: "I am fully aware that any such support relies on you volunteering for these roles."

He also asked members planning to retire within the next six months to consider postponing their arrangements. "I know this is a big personal and financial decision for anyone to take but I would ask that you please consider if you could stay with us for another few months to help the organisation."