Coronavirus: Twelfth organisers 'paying close attention' to developments

The Twelfth is still on for this year.

The Orange Order has said it is paying close attention to developments around the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it stressed the Twelfth is still four months away and there are were no plans to cancel any events at his stage.

The coronavirus crisis is deepening in Northern Ireland with schools forced to close, sports clubs undergoing deep cleansing and St Patrick's day parades cancelled.

Northern Ireland first and deputy first ministers have cancelled their plans to travel to the US for St Patrick's in order to support the efforts to combat the covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said: “We are paying close attention to the developing situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“At this stage, there are no plans to cancel any events.

"The Twelfth of July is still four months away however we take our responsibilities seriously and will be guided by advice from the Department of Health when making any decisions of this nature.”

The UK Government is still in the initial containment phase of handling the outbreak which aims to catch early cases and contact anyone who may have been in touch with them to prevent spread and ease the burden on the health service.

Italy has been put on lockdown with both the British and Irish governments advising against travel.