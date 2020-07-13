Coronavirus: Two further Covid-19 deaths and 16 new cases in NI

Two more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

One of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and they bring the total death toll from the virus in the region to 556.

Since Friday there have been 16 confirmed new cases of the virus, the DoH no longer reports the daily figure at weekends.

The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 5,788 after 3,241 tests were carried out on 2,348 individuals over the weekend.

In total 153,734 tests have been carried out on 121,528 people.

In Northern Ireland's hospitals there are currently 11 inpatients with confirmed cases of Covid-19, one patient is in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Of 3,746 hospital beds across Northern Ireland 2,876 (77%) are currently occupied, while out of 96 ICU beds, 31 remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 12 active Covid-19 outbraks, with 153 being closed after the virus was no longer found to be present in the homes.