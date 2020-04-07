Coronavirus: Tyrone ceili band in tune with NHS fundraising video

An image from a special fundraising video shows members of the Blackwater Ceili Band playing in their own homes

An award-winning ceili band has released a special fundraiser video for healthcare workers across Ireland.

The Blackwater Ceili Band based in Co Tyrone rose to prominence following their All-Ireland senior ceili band victory in 2018.

They subsequently recorded a debut album and performed alongside artists including Nathan Carter, Cherish The Ladies and Sean Keane.

Band leader Dr Ryan Hackett is part of the healthcare team fighting coronavirus in Altnagelvin Hospital. He said: "Coronavirus is having an impact on each and every one of us across all. In this challenging time, it's important we all do our bit to help in any way we can."

The video - in which band members play in their own homes - can be viewed on Facebook at 'The Blackwater Ceili Band'.

Donations can be made to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blackwater-covid-appeal