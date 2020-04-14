Coronavirus updates: 10 more Covid-19 patients die in Northern Ireland hospitals

Northern Ireland hospital death toll reaches 134, with 10 further deaths and 85 more casesUK-wide hospital death toll hits 12,107 - up 77832 care homes in NI "affected by coronavirus", according to health ministerUK economy 'could shrink by record 35%' by June, says OBRSinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald recovering after testing positive for Covid-19Scroll down to follow today's live coverage

A further 10 people in Northern Ireland have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

This brings the recorded death toll in the region to 134.

A further 85 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,967.

So far a total of 13,095 people have been tested for the virus.

In the UK as a whole 778 more deaths were announced today, taking the UK's total to 12,107 after three weeks of nationwide lockdown.

In the Republic of Ireland, there have been 41 further deaths of people diagnosed with coronavirus.

There are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of Covid-19 there.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed she has been diagnosed with Covid-19, having been tested on March 28.

She said she received news of her positive diagnosis on Monday."The public health doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell," she said.

Here's how Tuesday unfolded: