Coronavirus updates: 13 further people die in Northern Ireland hospitals

Artist Marty Lyons putting the finishing touches to a mural paying tribute to the NHS and key workers on the Falls Road in west Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced that 13 more people have died in hospital from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

He made the announcement during the Executive's daily press briefing on Monday. It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 207.

A total of 2,728 people have tested positive for the virus in the region, with a total of 15,677 patients tested. This represents 83 new cases.

Three more care homes have had positive cases, bringing the total number of homes affected to 56.

Mr Swann said that, under the latest worst case scenario modelling, around 1,500 people will die within the first 20 weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, down from the previous modelling of 3,000 deaths.

This includes deaths in hospital, care homes and in the community. The Health Minister said that this is a significant revision down and that this is because social distancing is working. Mr Swann initially feared up to 15,000 could die in Northern Ireland if the outbreak was allowed to spread without any social distancing.

Mr Swann also said that he could not guarantee that health staff would not be asked to reuse Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at some point if there is a shortage.

It comes after an expert in viral epidemics has warned that Northern Ireland may have to remain in lockdown until July.

Dr Michael Donnelly also said that removing social isolation measures slowly and carefully could potentially stop a second surge of the deadly virus.

