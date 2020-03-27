Coronavirus updates: Finance minister confirms 'significant order' of personal protection equipment placed with China

Three more people die in NI, bringing total number of deaths to 13 as number of cases up by 34 to 275Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty test positive for Covid-19Varadkar announces everybody must stay at home in Republic until Easter Sunday, except in certain circumstancesCovid-19 regulations to be finalised over the weekend, says FosterCommunities Minister announces protections for renters during pandemic

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neil pictured at the Northern Ireland Executive's daily press update on the response to the Covid-19 crisis in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/03/2020 Finance Minister Conor Murphy pictured at the Northern Ireland ExecutiveÕs daily press update on the response to the Covid-19 crisis in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast.

Northern Ireland's Finance minister Conor Murphy has confirmed a "significant" order of personal protective equipment has been placed with China.

He said the Northern Ireland Executive had agreed a joint order with Dublin and were also working with the UK procurement system, but declined to detail how much PPE has been ordered or when it is due to arrive.

"We've today agreed that joint order with Dublin, there is procurement going on with the British system as well, but I think to be prudent we want to ensure that if the crisis that is coming our way becomes more severe in Britain and those supply lines across the Irish Sea start to dry up, that we have our own supplies," he said.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said she and First Minister Arlene Foster will do everything they can to make sure healthcare workers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) in the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Robin Swann said earlier on Friday "concrete action" was being taken over supplies of PPE after nurses expressed concerns over its availability.

It comes after a group of leading GPs in Belfast called for a “complete lockdown” to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs O'Neill sent solidarity to healthcare workers and said: "You need to be protected in your jobs."

She repeated her call for non-essential businesses to close for the safety of their families and workers. "Join with us in the fight back," she said.

"Do this to save lives and limit the huge strain on our healthcare workers."

Earlier it was announced that three more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, with 34 new cases bringing the total to 275.

According to the latest figures from the Public Health Agency 298 people were tested since yesterday. The death toll from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland now stands at 13.

"Thirteen families are left without their loved ones and that's what is at the heart of our response," said Mrs O'Neill.

First Minister Arlene Foster sent her best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock after they both revealed earlier on Friday they had tested positive for coronavirus. "It shows again that no one is immune to the virus," she said.

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed he is also displaying symptoms.

Mrs O'Neill also admitted there was still confusion over what businesses are essential but said regulations will finalised over the weekend.

She said: "48 hours ago we received the legislation, we are trying to turn that into regulations to give us the powers to do what we need to be able to do. There is so much confusion out there. We are being drip-fed information from the British government bit by bit and then we are trying to translate that and put that into how we can actually operate and what more we can do here."

After meeting with Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch, Mrs Foster appealed to the public to make contact with the elderly by phone, email or through the post.

She said she herself intended to write to older friends by taking her daily form of exercise to walk to the post box.

Mrs Foster said the economy minister Diane Dodds will establish a new forum to advise the Executive on the coronavirus response.

They will meet for the first time on Monday.

