Coronavirus updates: First Minister confirms lockdown will be in place for at least another three weeks as six more die in Northern Ireland

Six further hospital deaths recorded in 24 hours, bringing total to 140 in Northern IrelandStormont Executive agrees that lockdown continues to be necessary and will be extended until May 9Number of hospital deaths in the UK reaches 12,868 - up 761, while death toll in the Republic reaches 444 - up 38Health Secretary Matt Hancock wants to ensure right to say goodbyeScroll down to follow coverage as it happened

First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed that the coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be in place in Northern Ireland for at least another three weeks.

Mrs Foster said that the restrictions would be reviewed every three weeks until they are lifted.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "our biggest danger is complacency" and urged people to follow health and safety advice.

It comes after it was announced that a further six patients in Northern Ireland died in hospital after contracting coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the province to 140.

The Public Health Agency said a further 121 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,088.

So far 13,672 people have been tested for Covid-19.

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: