Coronavirus updates: Five further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

A member of staff hands over a Randox laboratories Covid-19 self test kit to a member of the public at a drive-through test centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast. PA

Five more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus.

Three deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours, with two other deaths occurring outside this period but only being reported for the first time.

It brings the total death toll here to 381. Most of them have occurred in hospitals.

The Department of Health reports a further 78 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases to date to 3,767.

There is currently 32 people with Covid-19 in intensive care in Northern Ireland.

