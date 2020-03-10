Coronavirus updates: Four new cases in Northern Ireland

With 16 cases in Northern Ireland and 34 in the Republic, there are now 50 cases on the island of Ireland.

Four new presumed positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been announced.

All four are adults. and it brings the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 16. The figure is correct as of 11pm on Tuesday.

One case involved recent travel from northern Italy while three of the cases can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to northern Italy.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is currently undertaking contact tracing for all four cases.

It comes as the coronavirus crisis is deepening in Northern Ireland with schools shut, events cancelled and shop shelves cleared.

The Londonderry and Downpatrick St Patrick's Day parades are the latest public events to fall victim to the coronavirus in after they were cancelled on Tuesday.

Dublin and Belfast's parades were cancelled on Monday due to fears large-scale public gatherings could spread the virus.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have cancelled their annual trip to Washington for the St Patrick's Day festivities to lead the response in Northern Ireland.

The Western Health Trust has asked people not to visit patients in its hospitals and facilities unless it is "absolutely essential" and asked for those attending appointments to come alone.

The Halifax call centre in Belfast's Gasworks building has been closed for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. The around 1,000-strong workforce are self-isolating, working from home or at a contingency site.

On Tuesday Mid-Ulster Football League club Tandragee Rovers revealed that the relative of a player with the virus had also become infected with the disease after attending a game on Saturday.

The chairman of Linfield FC has said the club's priority is to look after the welfare of players and staff after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The UK Government and the Republic of Ireland have both advised people not to travel to Italy, with the whole country under lockdown and over 400 people dying from the virus.

Here's how Tuesday unfolded: