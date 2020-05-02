Coronavirus updates: Further 11 people die after contracting Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Scroll down to see our coverage of the main developments as they happened

A man walks past graffiti in support of NHS staff battling the coronavirus outbreak, in the loyalist Sandy Row area of Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Ulster. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A further 11 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 376.

New figures from the Department of Health show that six of the 11 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with five people passing away outside of this period but only being recorded now.

A further 66 people have test positive for the virus and 32 intensive care beds are currently occupied by patients with Covid-19.

A total of 3,689 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 24,429 tested overall.

