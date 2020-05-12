Coronavirus updates: Nine further deaths in NI as Executive publishes five step plan for lifting lockdown

NI death toll rises to 44724 health care workers test positive at Antrim Area HospitalScroll down to follow today's live blog

Northern Ireland lockdown: Getting back to work ...a construction worker on the new University of Ulster site in Belfast. May 11, 2020

There have been nine further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

One of the deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10 am on Tuesday while the other eight deaths occurred previously. It brings the total death toll to 447.

From Monday there were another 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland bringing the total number to 4,193.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Executive published its five step plan for lifting the coronavirus restrictions.

No dates have been set for the different steps of the plan, but instead restrictions will be lifted as conditions are met depending on the activity of the virus.

The plan states that any relaxation "will be led by science and not the calendar".

Factors affecting the removal of restrictions include the latest scientific and medical advice, the level of transmission and the impact of any implications as a result of easing the lockdown.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said restrictions would not be in place longer than needed.

Capacity of the health and social care sector to deal with new Covid-19 cases will also be considered, as will assessment of the wider health, social and economic impacts of the lockdown.

The Executive last week extended the current restrictions for another three weeks and the situation will be reviewed on a rolling three week basis.

