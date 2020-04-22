Coronavirus updates: Northern Ireland death toll rises to 250

Hospital death toll in NI jumps to 250 after 26 deaths went unreported in previous daysEight further patients die in NI in the past 24 hoursUK-wide death toll is now 18,100 - up 759 Death toll in Republic reaches 769 - up 49297 confirmed cases in care and residential homes in NI"We have seen a flattening of the curve", says NI Chief Medical OfficerScroll down for coverage as it happened

The death toll of people dying after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 250.

The Department of Health has said that eight deaths occurred in hospital on Tuesday and that a further 26 deaths that have been previously unreported have been added to official record.

In total 2,874 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus, with 16,378 people tested.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My immediate thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. These are devastating times for so many families across our community.

“One death is one too many. Today’s news underlines once again the scale of the threat from Covid-19. The pandemic remains a clear and present danger to us all and anyone tempted to relax their guard should think again.

“I appreciate that this latest total will cause some alarm, given the scale of the increase from yesterday. These daily figures are compiled for surveillance purposes to help us track the virus and keep the public as informed as possible."

Mr Swann said the unreported deaths had come to light after he asked for an investigation after becoming concerned when just one death was reported on Sunday.

The Health Minister said the deaths would have been included in the weekly figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, but he decided to go ahead and make them public on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported there have been 297 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland's care homes as of April 20.

Fifty-seven care homes in Northern Ireland have had confirmed cases of the virus, with some reporting a number of residents sadly passed away after contracting the disease.

