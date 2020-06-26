Coronavirus updates: One further death and four positive Covid-19 cases confirmed

Scroll down for live updates

One further person has died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths to 548.

Four people have tested positive out of the 1,538 individuals tested.

One patient with Covid-19 is in intensive care in Northern Ireland.

There have been 34 confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes, with 17 suspected outbreaks.

It come as the latest government statistics show there have been 816 coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

Out these deaths 420 (51.5%) took place in a hospital, 340 (41.7%) in care homes, eight (1%) in hospices and 48 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations, statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) reveal.

The 348 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health until June 19 was 545.

The department's figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on information entered on death certificates by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

NISRA has stated that no assumptions can be made on where the patient contracted the virus.

The body's analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 414 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 until June 19, 82.1% (340) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 74 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.7% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.3%) of all deaths and 79.9% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to June 19.

