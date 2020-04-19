Coronavirus updates: One person dies and 159 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

One death and 159 new cases in Northern Ireland596 deaths announced in the UK on Sunday39 deaths announced in the Republic of Ireland

One person has died and 159 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since Saturday, Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

The number of new confirmed cases is the highest number to date, following on from 148 on Saturday, when there were also 17 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 194, according to the Public Health Agency. However, separate figures released by Northern Ireland's statistics agency suggested the death toll here is a third higher than reported by the PHA.

The number of people tested for the virus since Saturday is 786.

It brings the total number of cases here to 2,645.

On Saturday, the UK government confirmed they will provide an extra £50 million towards tackling the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland.

This takes the total funding the UK Government has made available to Stormont to almost £1.2 billion.

It comes as part of the UK Government’s funding boost for councils across England and is intended to provide essential services and support during the national emergency.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Westminster is committed to doing what it can to support the devolved administrations.

"Today's funding, in addition to the support offered to people and businesses across Northern Ireland through UK-wide initiatives, reinforces our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland is able to access the resources and support they need at this incredibly challenging time."

