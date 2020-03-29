Coronavirus updates: Six deaths and 86 new cases in Northern Ireland as over 4,000 respond to health staff recruitment drive

Six more people die in NI, bringing total number of deaths to 21 as confirmed cases now 410Over 4000 people respond to health and social care recruitment driveUK deaths from Covid-19 rise to 1,228A further 10 people die in the Republic of Ireland with 200 new casesExtraordinary new lockdown powers came into force at 11pm on Saturday

Six more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has announced.

There were also 86 new confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland as of Sunday morning.

It is by far the biggest single day increase since the outbreak of coronavirus, far surpassing the 49 cases confirmed on Saturday.

The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 21.

From yesterday 742 people were tested for Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases has now risen to 410.

Covid-19 related deaths in the UK rose from 1,019 to 1,228 on Sunday, an increase of 209, the second biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began.

In the Republic of Ireland a further 10 people died taking the death toll to 46, while 200 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The announcement came as Health Minister Robin Swann revealed that over 4,000 people had registered an interest in joining Northern Ireland's health and social care workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online HSC Workforce Appeal went live over the weekend and in the first 24 hours, 4,031 people registered an interest. That includes 931 clinical staff.

“Our message to people across all the staff groups is simple and urgent – Northern Ireland needs you.” Mr Swann said.

From 11pm on Saturday new rules came into force in Northern Ireland aiming to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The Executive has approved the plan, aiming to enforce social distancing measures, following the passing of emergency laws in Westminster earlier this week.

Under the new regulations fines of up to £5,000 can be handed out to those failing to follow the laws, while gatherings of more than two people have been banned.

On Sunday PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police would enforce the new laws if necessary and encouraged the public to avoid local beauty spots.

He said police would be patrolling the areas and would be using their new powers, including fines, to disperse crowds.

"If required Police will enforce this legislation and issue a penalty notice of £60. The issuance of a PND in the first instance is not in itself a criminal offence – the police do not want to criminalise people, we simply want to ensure that people follow the regulations," the Chief Constable said.

“For those who continue to disregard the NI Executive directions, the fine can be doubled each time and summary prosecution can be sought for those who refuse to pay or comply.

"The £60 fine can fall to £30 if paid within 14 days. If a person has already received a fixed penalty notice, the amount will increase to £120 and double on each further repeat offence."

