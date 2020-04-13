Coronavirus updates: Six more hospital deaths in Northern Ireland with 76 new cases of Covid-19

Six more deaths are recorded in NI hospitals, as official death toll reaches 124Death toll in hospitals across the UK is now 11,329, up 717GPs in Belfast say they may have to withdraw services over lack of PPEDon't expect changes to UK lockdown this week, says Dominic RaabMore than 100 people fined by PSNI for breaching rulesScroll down to follow today's live coverage

Bishop of Down and Connor, The Most Reverend Noel Treanor officiates at the Mass of Chrism in an empty St Peter’s Cathedral in west Belfast on Good Friday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A surge in coronavirus cases is expected in the coming weeks

PSNI officers patrol a deserted Downhill Beach underneath Mussenden Temple in County Londonderry to deter visitors during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Michael Cooper

A further six patients in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the province to 124. These deaths only relate to patients who have died in hospital.

The Public Health Agency announced that a further 76 cases have been confirmed as of 9.15am. This brings the total number of infections to 1,882. Some 12,633 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland, there have been 31 further coronavirus deaths, bringing to 365 the total number of deaths.

The total number of cases there has now risen to 10,647.

Meanwhile, four residents of a west Belfast care home who had contracted Covid-19 have died since last Thursday.

All four were residents of Our Lady’s Care Home, owned by the Macklin Group of care homes.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said new data shows Westminister's plan to tackle coronavirus is working despite "grizzly figures".

Mr Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the virus, confirmed the total number of deaths in the UK has reached 11,329.

The latest death toll comes as the PSNI revealed that officers issued more than 100 fines to people flouting coronavirus lockdown rules over the Easter holiday weekend.

Here's how Monday unfolded: