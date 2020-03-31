Coronavirus updates: Stormont leaders in 'useful' engagement with Dublin as six further deaths confirmed

Scroll down for live coverage of coronavirus pandemic28 people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19 with 586 positive casesNI to receive £912m to fight emergency as business rates are cut and domestic rates are frozen

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during their daily media broadcast in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Tuesday PACEMAKER BELFAST 31/03/2020

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have taken part in a "useful and appropriate" engagement with the Tanaiste Simon Coveney on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Health ministers from both jurisdictions and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis also took part in the teleconference to discuss cooperation in approach towards the virus.

It comes after Belfast-born public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally suggested there would be more deaths in Northern Ireland than in the Republic of Ireland if Stormont continued to follow Whitehall's approach towards the virus.

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday, Mrs Foster said she would continue to take her advice from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, who "has access to the modelling here".

"Protecting lives is the number one priority," she said.

Mrs Foster applauded the businesses which have re-calibrated their workflow to manufacture supplies to help the fight against the virus and asked companies who are able to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to get in touch as more than 10,000 people come forward to lend their support.

She said Health Minister Robin Swann is looking at "a number of sites" to assess their suitability for field hospitals, with a decision expected in the near future.

Mrs O'Neill said: "It's really heartening to see so many people come forward to offer what help they can in this time of crisis."

"We have to do everything possible for a coordinated approach," she said. "This is all about saving lives."

On Tuesday, the Public Health Agency confirmed that a further six people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting the coronavirus. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in NI to 28.

There has been 53 new cases of the virus confirmed since Monday, bringing the total to 586 of those tested.

Earlier Finance Minister Conor Murphy also announced a £912m package to fight the disease.

Read more Murphy unveils Budget war chest to battle coronavirus impact on Northern Ireland economy

Check out our blog below to see how Tuesday's coronavirus developments unfolded.