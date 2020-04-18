Coronavirus updates: UK government pledges extra £50m in funding as 17 further deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

UK government pledges extra £50m to tackle coronavirus in Northern Ireland17 further deaths bringing total to 193 - but total amount is likely to be higher.148 new cases here 41 people have died in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 571A further 888 deaths in Britain - bringing the total number of hospital deaths to 15,464

The UK government has said they will provide an extra £50 million towards tackling the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland.

This takes the total funding the UK Government has made available to Stormont to almost £1.2 billion.

It comes as part of the UK Government’s funding boost for councils across England and is intended to provide essential services and support during the national emergency.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Westminster is committed to doing what it can to support the devolved administrations.

"Today's funding, in addition to the support offered to people and businesses across Northern Ireland through UK-wide initiatives, reinforces our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland is able to access the resources and support they need at this incredibly challenging time."

It comes as a further 17 deaths as a result of coronavirus were announced in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

There are also a further 148 confirmed cases of the virus, in the biggest daily rise to date - bringing the total number of cases here to 2,486.

A total of 765 individuals have been tested for the virus since Friday.

A total of 193 people have now died after testing positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, although separate figures released by Northern Ireland's statistics agency suggested the death toll here is a third higher than reported by the PHA.

The Department of Health in the Republic has confirmed that 41 more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll there to 571. There are also 14,758 confirmed cases.

There have been a further 888 deaths due to coronavirus in Britain, the UK government has said. Of those hospitalised with the virus, 15,464 have died. There are 114,217 confirmed cases.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: