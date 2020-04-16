Coronavirus updates: Visiting loved ones 'too great a risk', says Health Minister after 18 further deaths in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's hospital death toll reaches 158 after 18 further deaths - the largest single-day increase hereUK-wide hospital death toll hits 13,828 - up 870Republic's death toll reaches 486 - up 43Stormont Health Minister asks Northern Ireland Critical Care Network to review hospital visiting guidelinesUK lockdown extended for at least three more weeks, says Dominic RaabScroll down for coverage as it happened

Staff outside Belfast City Hospital's tower block, which is Northern Ireland's first Nightingale Hospital, hold a short event at 8.00pm on Thursday April 16 to recognise and acknowledge the public support during a Clap for Blue Light Services. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said that people will not be able to visit their critically ill loved ones who are dying as a result of Covid-19.

Mr Swann said he has spoken to a number of senior clinicians and their opinion was that visiting an intensive care unit was "too great a risk".

However he said he had asked the Northern Ireland Critical Care Network to review the issue.

He said that one visitor would be allowed onto a general ward to visit their loved ones who are "sadly passing away".

It comes after a further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland's hospitals - the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Mr Swann said the deaths should be a "wake-up call" to anyone who is getting complacent about the pandemic.

This brings the death toll in the region to 158.

A further 113 positive cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,201

A total of 14,240 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

UK-wide, a further 870 people have died, bringing the death toll to 13,828.

In the Republic, 43 deaths were reported on Thursday - the highest reported in a single day, bringing the total to 486.

Here's how Thursday unfolded: