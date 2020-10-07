Coronavirus: Warning hospital admissions could surpass first wave in 'two or three weeks'

The Chief Scientific Advisor has said Northern Ireland will reach or surpass the number of patients who were admitted to hospital during the first wave of Covid-19 in just “two or three weeks”.

Professor Ian Young was speaking at Wednesday afternoon’s Covid-19 briefing alongside Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.

Mr Swann commented that those people purposely ignoring the coronavirus guidelines are giving a “two fingered salute” to those adhering to the regulations.

The Department of Health confirmed earlier that one further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for the virus, while 828 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 586 and the total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak is 16,187.

Professor Young revealed that the R rate is currently standing at 1.5 and said that the health service is seeing a significant increase on bed pressures and hospital admissions.

“The increase in hospital admissions began to take off around the middle of September and the seven day total of Covid admission with the first positive test acquired in the community is currently running at close to 80 patients per week,” he explained.

“Numbers of hospital inpatients are also rising. It’s well above 100 today and the seven day rolling average is sitting above 75.

“The numbers of hospital inpatients are currently doubling at around every seven to eight days.

“Again we can look back to the beginning of the pandemic and compare the number of hospital inpatients with Covid now versus the number in wave one.

“Currently, we’re sitting at around one third of the total in wave one and at the current rate of increase we would reach or surpass the number of hospital inpatients in wave one within around two to three weeks.”

Professor Young also addressed the belief that symptoms of the virus are akin to the flu among young people.

“Among patients who have been admitted to hospital with Covid when they are surveyed and assessed three months after their discharge, around 70% of them continue to have significant symptoms,” he continued.

“For milder cases of Covid, patients who don’t require hospital patents, many of them young people, 10% will continue to have long term symptoms.

“Particularly important among those are fatigue but also something that we describe as ‘brain fog’ where people have difficulty concentrating and thinking clearly - something that would have a particularly serious impact on students who are currently taking on university courses.”

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured at a Covid-19 Department of Health press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ahead of Thursday's Executive announcement, Minister Swann added that it has the “toughest of calls to make” and said it “beggars belief” that some people are refusing to wear a face mask in shops.

“Our job is to make the least challenging decision for everyone but all the regulations and advice in the world will come to nothing if people don’t stay on board, work with us, work with our health service and follow the guidance that we ask,” stated Mr Swann.