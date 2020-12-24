Coronavirus: Where has vaccine been delivered in Northern Ireland?

More than 25,000 doses of the heralded Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland, helping to protect frontline health workers and care home residents.

Since it was first rolled out on December 8, 25,116 jabs have been given - including 8,031 care home residents and 9,407 care home staff across 348 facilities. This accounts for more than half of the care home population, 75% of staff and almost 75% of all NI care homes.

Some 7,687 health and social care (HSC) staff have also received the vaccine and all HSC staff will be offered the jab at seven dedicated clinics across the region in the coming weeks.

As more vaccines are approved, the roll-out of the NI vaccination programme will be accelerated and this part of the programme is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

So where exactly have the 25,116 doses been given out? Here's a breakdown of the figures by trust area:

Belfast Trust: 1,425 care home residents. 1,783 care home staff. 48 care homes. 1,690 HSC staff

Northern Trust: 1,809 residents. 2,412 care home staff. 94 care homes. 1,190 HSC staff

South Eastern Trust: 2,477 residents. 2,882 care home staff. 104 care homes. 1,525 HSC staff

Southern Trust: 1,177 residents. 1,149 care home staff. 49 care homes. 1,088 HSC staff

Western Trust: 1,143 residents. 1,181 care home staff. 53 care homes. 1,585 HSC staff

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The Department of Health has worked closely with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to develop a deployment model for care homes that takes into account the unique characteristics of this vaccine, and that includes transport requirements designed to ensure integrity and efficacy of the vaccine.

“This is a huge achievement and means that Northern Ireland has led the way by beginning to vaccinate those who have top priority, including some of the most vulnerable in our society as well as our frontline workers upon whom we depend so much at this critical time for the health and social care system. My thanks go to all those who have worked so hard to make it possible.”

After the first part of the vaccination programme is completed it will be rolled out through primary care, which will be responsible for vaccinating the majority of those eligible aged 50 and over, Mr Swann added.

"GPs will start with oldest first and the impact will become apparent around the end of February or early March," he said.

“The vaccine programme will take time and we will all have to wait our turn, so I must again urge everyone to remain ultra-vigilant over the Christmas period and the months ahead. Please stick to the regulations, follow the guidance and keep yourselves and your families safe. The vaccine has brought us new hope, but we’re still facing a tough winter ahead.”