Coronavirus will spread to Northern Ireland, warns medical expert as Italy confirms seventh death after European outbreak

People in Northern Ireland have been warned to brace themselves for the coronavirus, after an expert warned that it is a case of 'when' the deadly disease is going to hit these shores - not 'if'.

Dr Connor Bamford, a leading virologist and research fellow at Queen's University Belfast, issued the stark warning after Italy confirmed its seventh death in Europe's first major outbreak.

As the impact of fatal virus became more pronounced, Ulster Rugby cancelled its PRO14 game against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday, while a question mark is hanging over the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy in Dublin on March 6.

Northern Ireland businesses who trade with China and other markets including Italy, where 165 cases of the disease have been detected, are scaling back on visits to their facilities as part of a plan to manage risk.

A lockdown is in place in several small towns in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, while South Korea and Iran have also been hit, prompting fears that the world is edging closer to a coronavirus pandemic.

No cases of the coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19, have been found in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA) - but Dr Bamford warned that its arrival is imminent.

"It's not a case of 'if' the coronavirus will hit Northern Ireland - it's definitely more a question of when it's going to get here," he said. "That's just based on its spread to other countries. England has had multiple cases and we're just as susceptible as England."

Dr Bamford said he was particularly concerned about the appearance of the virus - which presents itself with flu-like symptoms - in countries with no connection to China, where it originated.

"Internationally the situation is getting worse and more complicated so it's quite hard to contain travel and transmission if it's coming from multiple parts of the world like the Middle East, Europe and China," he said.

"It can also be more difficult to detect because it resembles flu and we're currently in winter."

He described the fatalities from the disease in Italy and Iran as "especially unsettling" because they "didn't think they had any cases".

"We know the virus will only kill about 1% of people so that means you're missing 100-fold more than what you have," said Dr Bamford.

"Also, and very worrying, a lot of these cases aren't connected to travel to China and that means the virus is probably spreading in the community."

On a positive note, Dr Bamford said the UK "has shown that it's very good at detecting cases coming in, even when it becomes more complicated".

"It could be bad in Northern Ireland but it can be dealt with," he said. "We have a lot of information. People know to get tested if they feel sick.

"Thousands of suspected cases have been tested across the UK and we've found between nine and 13 positive cases so we're good at detecting it and that means we can quickly minimise any impact.

"The concern is what happens when you have many more cases coming in that are harder to manage but the UK and Northern Ireland are the best places to do that."

The PHA confirmed that no cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, adding that 35 tests have been completed as of February 19, with all results negative.

The Foreign Office has not advised Britons against travel to Italy, but has updated its website with information about the situation there, although the Irish Republic has advised against travel to virus hotspots.

In the local travel industry, firms haven't "hit the panic button yet" but they are "keeping a close eye" on the spread of the virus, particularly in Italy where there are more cases than in any other European country.

Gallagher Travel proprietor Heather Fielding, who sits on ABTA's Council of Regions for Northern Ireland, said they are currently dealing with "a lot of queries" from customers about certain holiday destinations as fears over the outbreak grow.

But she also said it has not yet affected bookings, adding that travel agents will continue to be led by the Foreign Office, which has deemed the current threat as "low".

Ms Fielding said: "Italy is concerning because it's closer to home but the outbreak isn't in tourist areas. We're not panicking but we're hoping and praying that the virus doesn't spread much further."

Meanwhile, Ian McMichael, Oasis Travel business relationship manager, said it is too soon to talk about the impact of the virus on bookings. "We don't know what the future holds," he said.

"The coronavirus wouldn't fill people with confidence but it's far too early to tell whether it will have an impact on the travel industry in Northern Ireland."

Bangor woman Jennifer Timmons (30) revealed that she was forced to cancel a birthday trip she had booked to Milan with her partner Gary (34) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the fear of being stuck in Italy or potentially quarantined on return was "not worth the risk", despite now being left out of pocket. Ms Timmons added: "You don't know what will happen in the next few days and we have two kids, so there is no point taking a risk and going somewhere especially if you then can't leave."

Several local companies who do business in China and other affected markets are now falling back on email, telephone and social media for communications.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said that many firms here receive component parts from China, adding that members were scaling back on unnecessary visits to their sites.