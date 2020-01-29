Coronavirus: Wuhan like ghost city, it's a relief to get out, says Northern Ireland lecturer

A Northern Ireland lecturer who has been stranded in China due to the coronavirus outbreak is hoping to leave the country by Thursday.

Yvonne Griffiths, who works at the University of Birmingham, was due to fly back on Monday but her flight was cancelled due to the outbreak.

The 71-year-old has been in Wuhan for three weeks on a university trip.

Read more Coronavirus: Northern Ireland virologist warns true extent of outbreak not yet known and it could spread

However, the Government has now put arrangements in place to fly up to 300 people from the UK out of China, after which the passengers will be put in quarantine for two weeks.

Dr Griffiths said passengers have been told they will have to be screened before getting on the plane, with the possibility of being quarantined in China if they display symptoms of the virus.

She said government representatives from the Foreign Office got in touch with her through the UK consulate early on Wednesday morning.

They told Dr Griffiths she would be flying back to the UK but didn't specify an airport or time.

"We've to be on standby so that we can go to the airport very early, we've to be there six to seven hours before the flight leaves and we have to have a screening here in Wuhan," she said.

"If we are not showing any symptoms, we'll be allowed to board that plane. If we were to be showing any other symptoms, such as temperature or breathing problems, there seems to be a possibility of quarantining at this end."

One patient was tested for the coronavirus in Belfast but was later given the all-clear after a stay in hospital.

Dr Griffiths said she felt there had been a lack of communication about what was going to happen after her flight home was cancelled.

"It has been frustrating. I think the lack of certainty about the time of this flight isn't so worrying as long as we know it's going to happen, prior to that we had a long period of silence from the UK government about whether there was going to be any contingency plan to get people home."

Now that there is a plan, there's a sense of relief, she said.

"We're staying in a nice hotel [which] is well stocked, the local supermarkets we've used, they are also at the moment well-stocked.

"I believe in other parts of the city that is not the case and shelves are empty, people have been stockpiling. We haven't suffered through that.

"The streets are deserted, it's like a ghost city. It's normally a very busy city of 11million people but in our locality there are very few people moving around, very little traffic on the roads."