Coronavirus: Youngsters draw inspiration from indoor life

Self-isolation is bad enough for adults but far more frustrating for the younger ones, especially with schools being shut down so suddenly.

Luckily, community organisations are busy finding innovative ways to occupy little hands and minds - over the internet.

One such group is the Upper Springfield Covid19 Community Response, who have created a window art competition on their Facebook site.

All that children have to do is create a drawing or picture, place it on their window and send a photograph in of it.

Already the initiative has attracted hundreds of contributions from kids of all ages.

The post on Facebook says: "People get voting with comments. Likes do not count this time.

"We want you to tell us your fave picture and why. We've plenty of time to consider. Loyalties aside, think of the message in the pics too and what represents us as a community. Prizes will be announced by Sunday."

In one picture, a girl called Grace has drawn images of herself, her mum and dad and her two brothers - but she tells viewers how much she's missing her grandmothers.

Using a voice bubble, Grace says she's "not really happy" because "we have stayed cooped in our house for five days, I can't even see my grannies!"

Her image has clearly touched Tommy Holland, who has left a comment saying: "Love this one because it's about their wee family circle in the house, but kids missing seeing their grannies.

"Made me miss seeing my grandkids so know what the kids sort of feel like."

Another entry is a photograph of a poster that's been put up in a window. It says: "Stay safe. We are a strong community and we'll all get through this. We are with you!"

Meanwhile, one drawing says: "No 3 says hi! Stay safe!"