Coroner told of NI prison virus deaths, but not of care home victims

Coroners must be advised of any Covid-19 deaths in prison, but not care homes in Northern Ireland - despite controversy over deaths in them.

If a prisoner dies from Covid-19, this will automatically be reported by the governor, as all deaths in custody are examined.

And while coroners can hold inquests into hospital deaths, for example in cases of potential instances of negligence or misadventure, deaths in care homes are not inquired into as a matter of course.

However, deaths can be reported by family members or any person who feels answers are required, after making a complaint to the care provider. Some families have already done this.

Care home residents make up more than half of coronavirus deaths in Northern lreland, and concerns have been raised repeatedly over standards of care and a policy that saw admissions continue during the pandemic.

This practice has been slammed by leading public health expert Professor Gabriel Scally, who described it as "verging on real negligence".

Families have expressed concern over poor hygiene, lack of proper PPE or incorrect usage, or - as has been argued - the introduction of Covid-19 into facilities through infected hospital discharges.

In respect of prisons, a death is immediately reported by the governor. But no such provision exists specifically for residential or nursing care facilities.

An alternative is to have Covid-19 deaths reclassified as notifiable, but the Department of Health sees "no benefit" in this. This could allow relatives the opportunity to obtain crucial information and answers.

Emergency legislation in March 2020 states Covid-19 deaths are considered natural, rather than unexplained, dispensing with a requirement to alert the coroner.

Recently, Professor Phil Scraton, of Queen's University, wrote to the Department of Health over concerns that Covid-19 deaths are not being referred to the coroner.

He told the Irish News that "there should be the referring of all Covid-related deaths in care homes where it is considered that the individual died as a result of lack of appropriate equipment or care failings".

"I'm not talking about the care staff in terms of lack of care. I'm talking about the exposure of care staff to inadequate and inappropriate clothing and (PPE) equipment. So this also includes the staff because they are put at risk," he said.