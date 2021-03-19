Councillor defends £400k spending on events

The DUP has defended a council decision to pay out almost £400,000 to events that have been cancelled or may not go ahead due to the Covid crisis.

Aaron Callan, DUP group leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said most the funding will go to groups hoping to hold events later this year when restrictions are eased.

In emerged on Thursday that the council's Leisure and Development Committee is to allocate £396,538 from the Tourism Events Recovery Fund to help sustain nine events until 2022.

Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane, however, branded the move an "abuse of ratepayers' money" - a claim the DUP rejects. Mr Callan said the funding is needed to maintain events in the future.

"The £400,000 that was earmarked, £320,000 of it is going to groups that are actually doing events, whether that is online or in a limited capacity," he said.

"Obviously they'll be later on in the summer, so we're hopeful that restrictions will change a bit. The other £80,000, the bulk of it, some £60,000 is going to the North West 200, which has ongoing costs.

"Our attitude on it is to sustain and maintain these key events that will bring footfall to our area, especially the hospitality trade that has been hit the hardest. We need to sustain these events to go on through to next year, we need to give them the funds to sustain themselves. The Supercup, for instance, because of the vaccination progress in the UK, they're actually looking at doing a UK-wide tournament.

"They've been in touch with the Premier League clubs, who are keen on doing a UK-type tournament in Northern Ireland. So that money we are giving to the likes of Stendhal (festival in Limavady) and the Supercup, it's all going to events that are potentially going ahead, or are looking at doing something different this year."

Of the almost £400,000 in funding, £99,000 is going to the Stendhal Festival, Supercup NI will receive £100,000, Ballylough Living History Trust £70,125 and the Armoy Road Races £50,550.

Almost £60,000 will go to the Coleraine District Motor Club, which runs the North West 200. The race was cancelled back in January.

The Heart of the Glens Festival, Co Londonderry Agricultural Show, Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and North Antrim Agricultural Show will share funding of £16,976.

Sinn Fein has said they will be challenging the decision to award the funding when it comes before a meeting of the full council for ratification.

Ms McShane said: "The proposals pushed through by the DUP, UUP, Alliance and SDLP which effectively closed down the Tourism Events Recovery Fund to the wider community, is a blatant abuse of ratepayers' money."