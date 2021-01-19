Councillor's fury after watching police break up house party while wife is taken to hospital with Covid-19

DUP Councillor David Ramsey pictured with his wife Debbie who is now recovering from Covid-19 after being discharged from Altnagelvin hospital.

A Derry and Strabane councillor who watched police officers break up a house party in the street where he lives as an ambulance crew took his wife to hospital with Covid-19 said people are still not taking the virus seriously enough.

David Ramsey's wife Debbie was diagnosed with coronavirus just days after Christmas. While initially her symptoms were just a loss of taste and smell, a few days later she developed chest pains and was struggling to breathe.

Mr Ramsey was so concerned for his wife's health he called an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived Mrs Ramsey was told she needed to go to hospital.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Ramsey said the sight of his wife being carried into an ambulance at the same time as a house party was raging across the street, left him stunned and shocked.

He said: "Seeing police break up a house party across the way from our house where an ambulance crew was caring for my wife who was really struggling to breathe after testing positive for coronavirus left me stunned but also made me realise people still are not taking this virus seriously.

"They don't seem to understand that they might not have symptoms but they could still be spreading the virus to the elderly in their families.

"I would have been sceptical about the virus myself but I would have followed the rules. People need to take this seriously."

He added: "During the first lockdown our council area wasn't affected. In fact, I didn't know anyone who had it but that is not the case now. So many people are testing positive and I know people who have lost their lives to Covid.

"It is real, it needs to be taken seriously by everyone - young and old."

After a short stay, Mrs Ramsey was discharged from hospital and is now continuing her recovery at home.

Mr Ramsey said: "Thankfully Debbie is back home but she is in bed and is still very, very unwell but it was such a frightening thing to see your wife being taken to hospital.

"Debbie has no underlying health conditions but coronavirus hit her very hard and the doctors told her that her lungs have been scarred.

"We both tested positive but my symptoms were a loss of taste and smell and fatigue like I have never experienced in my life.

"I would get up in the morning and try to do whatever council business I could but two hours later I was forced back to bed because I was just so incredibly exhausted.

"Debbie was a lot worse than I was and it got to the point that I had no option but to call an ambulance.

"Listening to the medical experts suggests this week will put a big strain on the hospitals so I really would appeal to people to adhere to the lockdown rules for their own sake, for the sake of their families and for the sake of the hospital staff."