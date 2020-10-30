Covid-19 circuit breaker 'is working for Northern Ireland', says Arlene Foster

Foster: virus spike flattening and R-rate is now below 1

First Minister Arlene Foster says the midway point of the four-week circuit breaker has provided "green shoots of hope" after evidence suggested that the spike in Covid-19 cases here is beginning to flatten.

In the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, where the infection rate was the highest in the UK, there has been a decrease of over 50% in positive cases.

This came after the Department of Health reported a further eight people had died of the virus, bringing the local death toll to 688.

One death occurred in the Belfast City Council area; two in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon; three in Lisburn City and Castlereagh; one in Newry, Mourne and Down, and one in Mid Ulster.

A further 822 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 37,216.

There are currently 361 patients with Covid in hospital, with 44 in intensive care, 39 of them ventilated.

Speaking at yesterday's Covid-19 briefing, DUP leader Mrs Foster explained that the Executive was now seeing a "steadying" in the number of people being diagnosed with the virus.

She added that the R number - the gauge by which the infection rate is measured - has dropped below 1 for the first time since early summer.

"Indeed, it is below 1 in 10 of our 11 council areas," she said.

"Whilst this is good news, we still have more work to do."

Currently, there are approximately 4,500 healthcare staff off work due to illness, with around 1,100 Covid-related absences.

"That's equivalent to 1.6% of our workforce, which is in keeping with our first surge in the spring of this year," added the First Minister.

Meanwhile, it was announced that face coverings will become mandatory on all school buses and public transport for post-primary children when classes resume on Monday.

Up until now passengers aged over 13 were only required to wear a face covering on public transport.

Those aged 12 and under, children with special needs and pupils with dedicated home-to-school transport do not need to wear a mask.

Mrs Foster said that Education Minister Peter Weir will also be issuing fresh guidance around parents gathering at school gates.

"Although parents don't now go into school buildings, we are a little concerned that some may be together at school gates and maybe not social distancing or maybe not wearing a mask," she said.

"Maybe there is a need for more careful looking at that, and the Education Minister will put out more guidance around that."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was essential to keep schools open and that the education and welfare of children was an "absolute priority" for the Executive.

"I want to commend them for the work that our school leaders have done, and they have been absolutely amazing in carrying out their normal role of teaching and educating our children, but also managing this Covid crisis," she added.

Mrs O'Neill also passed on the Executive's condolences to the family of a teenager who passed away after it was believed he had recovered from the virus.

Aaron Doherty (17) from the Creggan area of Londonderry died on Tuesday at Altnagelvin Hospital after developing breathing difficulties at home.

His family told the Derry News that he had contracted Covid last month but they thought he had beaten it after he tested negative last week.

The Deputy First Minister said his death was a "cruel and heartbreaking" reminder of the dangers of the virus.

"As mummies, we can't even begin to imagine the pain that's being felt by Aaron's parents Jim and Susan at this devastating time," she said.

Elsewhere, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

He wrote on Twitter yesterday: "While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with Government guidance."

This came after Mr Lewis was spotted without a face mask in his ministerial car as he travelled through Westminster on Wednesday.

Downing Street had ordered ministers to set an example by wearing a mask when travelling in Government cars.

The Mirror reported that a source close to Mr Lewis said he had only removed his mask to drink a cup of coffee.