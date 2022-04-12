Covid-19: Concern over potential shortages as EU rules on tests reportedly set to replace UK law in Northern Ireland

EU rules regarding Covid tests are set to replace UK law here due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to reports.

This is despite warnings it could lead to test shortages.

Under the Protocol, Northern Ireland continues to follow EU rules regarding medical devices.

To comply with the Protocol, plans are afoot to remove NI from the UK's Coronavirus Test Device Approval (CTDA), the Daily Telegraph reports.

The EU's Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation is to come into effect on May 26, taking precedence over the CTDA due to the Protocol.

According to correspondence, UK Government health officials want to lay a statutory instrument – which has been in place since last July – in Parliament to remove Northern Ireland from the CTDA to avoid breaking international law. However Foreign Office and Northern Ireland Office officials are said to be against the move.

It has been reported that those officials are concerned that they were not warned of the situation earlier and feel they cannot act on it due to purdah rules ahead of May's Assembly election.

Being taken out of the CTDA could result in Northern Ireland having fewer or poorer quality Covid tests as most of the country's supplies come from Great Britain. It is understood officials have warned that using GB's Covid test stockpile to accommodate Northern Ireland would "cripple" the UK's emergency response in the event of a new coronavirus variant emerging.

"Using the stock in this scenario would significantly weaken the UK-wide contingency response if such a response were needed," one official said in the correspondence seen by the Daily Telegraph.

NIO officials are also "concerned that it could cause increased tensions in the unionist community," it has been reported.

The DUP’s Diane Dodds said: “This all comes a year after the EU triggered Article 16 to stop vaccines coming to Northern Ireland. Despite the EU's claims that issues around medicine supply would be resolved, the Health Minister confirmed only a few weeks ago that it continues to cause significant issues around medicine supply into Northern Ireland.

"The financial cost of the Protocol can be measured but the true cost in relation to VAT, medicines, Covid tests and damaged relationships is much, much greater. The Government have a responsibility to fix this crisis and to meet their own commitments about restoring Northern Ireland's relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“The Protocol's cheerleaders need to accept the truth about the Protocol. The Government appears to have accepted that truth, but they now need to act."

Darrin Foster, the TUV's Upper Bann Assembly candidate, said his party has been continually warning that the Protocol is "quite literally bad for your health".

“When the EU's Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation comes into force just a few weeks after the election, Northern Ireland will be removed from the Covid Test Device Approval (CTDA) regulations in order to comply with the Protocol," he said.

"This will result in fewer and lower quality Covid tests in Northern Ireland as many of the tests come from Great Britain. Tellingly, in the Republic, which of course follows the EU system, tests have always been only obtained via a charge and they have been plagued by shortages.

“Here, once again, we have an example of the impact of the pernicious Protocol on the day to day lives of ordinary people in Northern Ireland.

“The Protocol is not only cyanide to the Union but quite literally bad for your health. It has to go in all its parts and, quite frankly, those who campaigned for the Protocol and who implemented in order to remain in office need to examine the real life impact of their decisions.”

The NIO said: “We have been clear there are serious issues with how the Protocol works. It is critical that across the UK, people can have the same access to safe and accurate coronavirus tests.

“Our proposal for a dual regulatory regime offers a sensible and viable solution to this and many other problems with the Protocol.”

Separately, the European Union Council has adopted legislation to ensure medicines – as opposed to medical devices, such as Covid tests – can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

As Northern Ireland receives most of its medicines from suppliers in Great Britain, there had been concerns that their movement could be impeded when grace periods end.

The EU law change will mean companies in Great Britain can continue to act as a hub for the supply of generic medicines to Northern Ireland, without the need to establish bases in the region.