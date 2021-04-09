Covid-19 death toll lowest since October

Another 10 deaths occurred in the latest week analysed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The weekly Covid-19 death toll has fallen to the lowest figure since early October.

The 10 deaths in the week ending April 2 is the lowest total since the week ending October 9.

It brings the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,919.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll was 2,116 on April 2.

Of the 2,919 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by Nisra, 1,920 (65.8%) took place in hospital, 770 (26.4%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 215 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to April 2, the deaths of 1,006 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure included 770 in care homes and 236 residents who died in hospital having been moved there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 35% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 12 (4.2%) of the 288 deaths registered in the week ending April 2, a decrease of seven from the previous week.

Figures released by the Department of Health on Friday show that another two people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

A further 113 new cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Friday.