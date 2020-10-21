Covid-19 hospital admissions to exceed first wave within days, warns Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has described the current number of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals as “grave” as it will soon exceed the amount that were admitted during the first wave of the virus.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Covid briefing alongside Chief Scientific Officer Dr Ian Young and Chief Social Worker Sean Holland, Mr Swann said he is yet to see any “real feasible alternatives” to the ‘circuit breaker’ action the Executive is currently taking.

This came after a further five deaths and 1,039 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

The figures show 6,791 people have tested positive over the past seven days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,992 since the start of the outbreak in Northern Ireland. The death toll now stands at 629.

In hospitals, there are 289 confirmed inpatients with the virus, with 32 in intensive care units.

The five deaths occurred in Ards and North Down, Belfast, Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry City and Strabane; and Newry, Mourne and Down council areas.

There are currently 83 active care home outbreaks.

Commenting on the evidence that was published by the Executive on the decisions that were taken last week, Mr Swann said a reduction of 0.2 in the R number by imposing new restrictions on the hospitality sector “may sound insignificant” but it could achieve 40% of the reduction necessary.

Addressing the increase in the number of positive tests in care homes, the Health Minister announced a further £27m in funding to support them - on top of previously announced measures.

The money will be used to improve care home facilities to allow for more social distancing.

Meanwhile, Dr Young said the rate in the increase of Covid cases is beginning to decline and that was “likely” down to household restrictions.

He added that the R rate is sitting at around 1.4 and has slowly begun to fall.

“We will be looking over the next four weeks to see R falling to below one and as close as possible to 0.7,” he continued.

“That’s something that depends on us all and how we adhere to the new restrictions which have been put into place.”

Dr Young stated that the Derry and Strabane District Council area continues to have the highest number of cases in Northern Ireland per 100,000 of the population.

However, the cases have been falling in the area and he explained that was down to the tough restrictions that were put into place.

“That’s mirrored by what has been happening to the value of R in the Derry and Strabane district,” he added. “We don’t routinely calculate R by separate local government district but in light of the extra measures in Derry and Strabane, we have been following it closely.”

Dr Young continued: “As you can see, the R rose a little after the regulations came into affect but subsequently has been falling steadily and now the value of R in Derry and Strabane is significantly below one.

“We know that the restrictions which we have put in place in Derry and Strabane and which have now been rolled out across Northern Ireland work.”