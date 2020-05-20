Covid-19 in care homes might have been handled differently, admits chief medical officer Michael McBride
Measures to protect care homes in Northern Ireland during the pandemic could have been handled differently, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann defended his actions on protecting care homes, saying: “I’ve nothing to hide.”
Lisa Smyth
The response to protect Northern Ireland's care homes from Covid-19 could have been handled differently, one of the most senior NHS officials has said.