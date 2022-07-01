Covid-19 infections rise in Northern Ireland according to latest Office for National Statistics figures

Covid-19 infections across the UK have jumped more than 30% on last week, with an increase in Northern Ireland.

According to the Office for National Statistics weekly survey, around 1 in 25 people here tested positive for the virus in the week ending June 24.

The ONS cited the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants as the reason for the rising levels of infection across the four nations of the UK.

Around 2.3m people in the UK had coronavirus in the week ending on 24 June. This is up by about 32% from around 1.7m the week before, according to the latest figures.

In both England and Wales about one in 30 people would have had coronavirus in that time period, with around 1 in 18 in Scotland.

The data from the ONS is based on a random selection of tens of thousands of people taking Covid tests, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Because far fewer people are testing for Covid, official daily figures are no longer an accurate snapshot of how many people are infected.

However, the data always lags by a week so it may not provide the complete up-to-date picture.

Speaking about the figures, Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Across the UK we’ve seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“This rise is seen across all ages, countries and regions of England.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely to see if this growth continues in the coming weeks.”