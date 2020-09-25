Covid-19 linked to 12% of all Northern Ireland deaths in six months

One in eight people who passed away in Northern Ireland during the first half of the year died because of Covid-19, according to official statistics.

Out of a total of 9,041 deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) between January and June, 755 were connected to the virus. This means Covid-19 was linked to 12% of all deaths.

The figures were revealed in response to an Assembly question from Jim Allister.

It was also disclosed that 2,302 people had died from cancer, 843 from heart disease and 441 from strokes.

A total of 4,673 died from other causes.

Last year Nisra recorded a total of 8,032 deaths during the same six-month period - 1,009 fewer than this year.

Mr Allister said the statistics raised concerns there was a "possible tsunami of other diseases" not being given the same level of attention as Covid-19.

His comments came as First Minister Arlene Foster said it was important that the NHS continued to offer "the very best" non-Covid services.

She added that there would be a new focus on haematology and oncology, with further details to announced in the coming days.

"We have an ageing population and, of course, the risk of cancer increases with age," the DUP leader said.

"We need to have increased capacity to address underperformance in meeting waiting time targets and to deal with increasing demand for services."

Mr Allister said there needed to be greater attention on non-coronavirus illnesses.

"The focus of the health service and society radically changed in March this year as the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores," he added.

"The decision to ramp up capacity to deal with an unknown disease was understandable.

"Having seen the ravages of the virus, particularly within the care home sector, no one can question the fact that Covid was a real danger to many lives."

Mr Allister also stressed, however, that cancer was responsible for more than three times the number of Covid-19 deaths in the first half of the year.

He also pointed out that the virus death toll was lower than the heart disease death toll.

"Early diagnoses is key when it comes to cancer. A delay of even a few months can be the difference between life and death," the TUV leader said.