Covid-19 money from Treasury already earmarked to cover Northern Ireland business rates funding

The Department of Finance has revealed that two-thirds of the £75m in ‘new’ Covid-19 funding announced by the Government on Wednesday had already been earmarked to help fund business rates in Northern Ireland.

A leading economist has also revealed that, if implemented, the full £75m would only cover approximately six weeks of a potential furlough scheme.

The “extra money” for Northern Ireland was a consequence of additional Treasury funding announced for services in England and was to be used to progress the vaccine rollout and strengthen the wider Covid-19 response. It will be available to spend almost immediately, and it will be up to the Executive on where to allocate the funding.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance, however, told this newspaper that £50m of the £75m due to be given to Northern Ireland was already expected to cover rates relief.

“This funding announcement includes £50m the Executive had already anticipated it would receive before the end of the financial year as a result of Westminster funding for business rates,” they said.

Chief Economist at Grant Thornton NI, Andrew Webb, said that, while welcome, £75m is a “relatively small amount in the context of what Covid has already cost NI.”

Mr Webb said that various packages of supports have cost in excess of £7bn, according to an Audit Office report, with the furlough scheme costing £1.5bn alone. He added that with the Omicron variant and new advice to work from home and socialise less, “the economy is at risk of slipping backwards”.

“There may yet be a furlough type scheme for hardest hit sectors, but it is unlikely that the Executive’s coffers can stretch to much in the way of furlough support,” he said.

“For context, the additional £75m that the Executive has just received would probably cover about six weeks of a furlough scheme just for the hospitality sector.

“I would suggest the £75m is geared towards getting as many boosters in arms as quickly as possible,” Mr Webb added.

“If the situation worsens, and the economy does slide backwards, Rishi Sunak may have to turn the Treasury taps on rapidly.”

In total, £430m is being made available from the UK reserve, with Scotland receiving £220m and Wales £135m.