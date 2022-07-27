Covid-19: New symptom spotted as Health Minister extends availability of tests in Northern Ireland

Lateral flow testing for those with Covid-19 symptoms in Northern Ireland is to continue into August, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Robin Swann had previously explained the tests would remain available until the end of this month, citing the rising level of cases of the virus both in Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole.

It comes as a warning has emerged over a new strain of the virus that could be causing some sufferers to experience night sweats.

Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin said the Omicron BA.5 variant - which has contributed to rising cases across the UK and globe – was causing the “strange” symptom.

Relaxations to the advice around Covid and changes to the availability of tests in Northern Ireland were announced in April, with the minister promising they would be reviewed.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland was “moving in the right direction” concerning the pandemic, but said there continues to be “severe pressures” on hospitals here.

He said the overall risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death for those infected remains “much lower than during previous waves” but said he was taking the decision to extend testing as a “precautionary measure”.

The extension means those with the symptoms of the virus will still be able to access the testing kits.

Tests are also available to a number of groups without symptoms, including health and social care staff, those visiting others in health and care settings, and those providing close personal care to someone at higher risk should they contract the virus.

“We continue to see severe pressures in our hospitals and the contribution of Covid-19, even though admission numbers are smaller than in previous waves, adds to these pressures.

“After careful consideration therefore I have decided to extend the current availability of lateral flow testing, including for those with symptoms, for a further short period, as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, Professor O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin said the new strain “is slightly different because the virus has changed”.

“There is some immunity to it – obviously with the T-cells and so on – and that mix of your immune system and the virus being slightly different might give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely enough night sweats being a feature,” he told Newstalk.

“But very importantly, if you are vaccinated and you’re boosted, it doesn’t progress into severe disease is the message to keep reminding people.”