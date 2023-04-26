Covid-19: No cases of omicron sub-variant sweeping through India detected in NI

Health officials are reminding the public to take up offer of Covid-19 vaccine — © Danny Lawson

A new Covid strain that's behind a surge of infections in India has not been identified in Northern Ireland, according to official figures.

The omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, named Arcturus, has been designated a variant of interest by the WHO.

This means it has mutations that are suspected or known to cause significant changes and is circulating widely.

While cases have been identified in other parts of the UK, latest data shows no one in Northern Ireland has yet tested positive with Arcturus.

However, this does not rule out the possibility that it has arrived here due to the vastly reduced level of testing for Covid.

It does appear the variant is more infectious than the current dominant strains, but experts don’t believe it is causing severe illness.

Despite this, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging anyone eligible for the Covid vaccination to get the jab.

It said: “The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 is constantly evolving, with new variants arising frequently. Some of these can become dominant and could cause further waves of infection.

“The PHA and the Department of Health work with UK Health Security Agency as part of UK-wide monitoring of the virus and variants.

“The XBB.1.16 variant is among the latest being monitored. There is not enough information at present to know whether its severity is different from other recent variants, or whether it will become dominant.

“The identification of new variants across the world is not unexpected and it serves as a reminder that vaccination for those eligible can provide the best protection against Covid-19 infection.

“The Covid-19 spring booster programme in Northern Ireland began on Wednesday, April 12. The spring booster vaccine will help to prolong protection already received from initial vaccinations, ahead of any potential wave of Covid-19 over the summer months.”

According to the most recent figures, there were nine Covid registered deaths in Northern Ireland in the week ending April 14, 2023.

The XBB.1.5 variant, also known as Kraken, remained the most dominant strain, accounting for 43.5% of all sequenced samples.

The age groups with the highest number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population were between birth and nine-years-old and 70 and 79.

However, the number of new episodes decreased over the week, at 475 from 520 in the previous week.

India’s health ministry has been conducting mock drills to check preparedness of hospitals to deal with its rising cases, while people have been asked to wear face coverings in public places in an effort to reduce the spread.

It has been reported case numbers have risen three-fold in the country, with the surge largely driven by XBB.1.16.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid technical lead, recently said: “It has been in circulation for a few months. We haven't seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that's why we have these systems in place."