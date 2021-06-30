Covid-19 outbreak linked to ‘unofficial’ Belfast schools’ formal events

Event at hotel was not sanctioned by schools, say head teachers

A spike in coronavirus cases associated to young people attending events has been linked to two school formals in a hotel, it has been reported.

The Irish News reports that end of year events hosted last week at the Culloden Hotel in Holywood were attended by pupils at Campbell College and all-girls' school Strathearn – both based in the east of the city.

On Tuesday the Public Health Agency (PHA) said social events in North Down and east Belfast have resulted in a “sharp increase” in Covid-19 cases – although it did not specifically name any particular event.

It described the surge in infections as emanating from a number of events in those areas attended by young people last week.

According to The Irish News, a PHA official said there are at least 20 to 30 positive cases linked to events attended by between 150 to 200 young people.

The newspaper contacted Campbell College, with headmaster Robert Robinson confirming the PHA had recently “contacted the College, along with other schools, to indicate that there had been positive cases following social events that involved pupils from a number of south Belfast, east Belfast and north Down schools”.

"Whilst these were not official school events, I believe that all schools contacted have been working closely with the PHA in the interests of public safety to ensure those involved were aware of the situation and instructed to follow the guidelines,” he added.

The events linked to the outbreaks are believed to include ‘pre and after parties’ - organised by young people themselves.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Strathearn said: “There have been no official, external events organised by Strathearn School.

“However, we are aware that some Upper Sixth leavers may have attended an event which has drawn the attention of the Public Health Agency.”

It added: “We have been working closely with the Public Health Agency as they try to contact those involved in order to provide them with the appropriate guidance and advice.”

In a response to The Irish News, the Culloden Hotel did not comment directly on the claims.

Lisa Steele, general manager of the Culloden Estate and Spa, said: "As with all events held at the Culloden Estate, and across the Hastings Hotels group, we are completely compliant with the current government guidelines which are strictly followed at all times.

“We have rigorous operating procedures in place and our staff are fully trained to reflect this."

The PHA’s Dr Gerry Waldron urged the public to exercise caution to help limit the spread of the virus.

“Unfortunately, we have in recent days seen an increase in cases in the younger age group,” he said.

“This is a group which is less likely to have received both doses of the vaccine and, with the increasing number of Delta cases in Northern Ireland, which we know to be much more transmissible, we are urging everyone to be sensible, enjoy the summer months, but do so safely.”

Strathearn School has been contacted for a response to this story.