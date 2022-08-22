Covid-19: People Before Profit MLA slams Health Minister over lateral flow test changes in NI

An MLA has demanded free coronavirus testing be reinstated after most people in Northern Ireland were told they no longer need to use lateral flow tests.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll slammed Health Minister Robin Swann for introducing the changes which came into effect on Monday.

He described the move, which restricts access to the most vulnerable and frontline healthcare staff, as “short sighted” and warned more people will be put at risk of infection.

“Covid-19 is still a threat to the public and the Health Minister can’t simply ignore the problem,” Mr Carroll said.

“Regular testing has played a crucial role in dealing with the pandemic.

“The removal of free lateral flow tests will make it more difficult to contain any future surges and will paint a wildly inaccurate picture of the spread of Covid-19.

“The move shifts the burden of public health onto the individual, making them personally responsible for containing the virus. It also places an additional financial burden on the public in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Most people in Northern Ireland are no longer required to take lateral flow tests if they experience symptoms of Covid-19.

The tests are no longer available for free to the general population as case numbers continue to fall.

The Department of Health said the move is in line with the Test, Trace and Protect Transition plan published back in March 2022.

It aims to make testing more proportionate and targeted to protect those most at risk.

Mr Carroll said the Department of Health should retain responsibility for the Covid-19 response “if we are to protect public health” and accused Mr Swann of acting “unilaterally”.

“This is a serious public health decision that was approved without an Executive,” the West Belfast representative added.

“The Health Minister has proven that Stormont ministers can still make important decisions.

“The difficulty is that this just happens to be an incredibly reckless one.

“Free testing must be reinstated if we are to protect our most vulnerable.”

Dr Joanne McClean, associate deputy chief medical officer, said the changes were initially planned to take effect in June.

However, a new wave of infections meant the plans were postponed.

“We have always said we would keep Covid-19 measures under review, taking account of the trajectory of the virus,” the expert explained.

"While Covid-19 is still in circulation, levels of infection in the community are falling and the overall impact from serious illness remains low at this time.

“Currently, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.

“It is therefore appropriate that testing is no longer one of the main tools in the fight against the virus for the majority of people.”

Respiratory infections, including Covid-19 and flu, can spread easily and can cause serious illness in some people.

It is still essential that people heed their symptoms and take appropriate action to minimise their contact with others.

If you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work you should stay at home.

You should also avoid contact with those considered vulnerable and you should not visit others in health and social care settings if you are feeling unwell.

Health experts have warned coronavirus cases are likely to rise again in the autumn and winter.

A Department of Health spokesperson stressed that free lateral tests will continue to be available to people who are eligible for COVID-19 treatments.

"That means they will be provided to people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus,” they added.

"They will also be available to people providing care to vulnerable people - including those working in independent sector and people caring for family members.

“These changes to testing are a proportionate response to the current situation and the situation will continue to be kept under review.”