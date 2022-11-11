Covid-19 rates fall in NI as latest wave of infections peak

An infection control nurse in a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (PA)

Covid-19 infections have fallen in Northern Ireland offering fresh evidence that the latest wave of the virus has peaked.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 decreased in the week ending November 1, 2022 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

An estimated 39,900 people which is 2.17% of the population had the infection equating to around 1 in 45 people – that’s down sharply from 61,200, or one in 30.

Case numbers have fallen across all four regions in the UK with hospital numbers also continuing to drop across the country.

Health experts have credited the autumn booster campaign for helping to prevent high levels of serious illness.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.5 million in the week to November 1, down 18% from 1.9 million in the previous week.

The current wave looks to have peaked at just over two million infections in mid-October – significantly below the peak of nearly four million reached during the wave caused by the Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) variants of the virus in early July.

A mix of Omicron variants have been driving the latest wave, all of which are being monitored for their potential to spread rapidly, though none have yet been designated variants of concern.

ONS deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey Sarah Crofts said the new figures showed the picture across the UK was "generally a positive one", with infections falling in every nation for the first time 10 weeks.

"Infections have decreased in all age groups in England, including the over-70s, which are still among the highest infected," she added.

"There was also a decrease in infections among these older ages in Wales, though the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to monitor the data as we move through winter."

In England, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to November 1 was 1.3 million, or around one in 40 people, down from 1.6 million the previous week, or one in 35.

It is the second week in a row that England has seen a drop.

Wales has seen its third consecutive weekly fall, with infections now standing at 72,400, the equivalent of one in 40 people, down from 77,500, which was also one in 40.

Scotland has seen infections fall to 107,300, or one in 50 people, down from 141,400, or one in 35.

Scotland now has the lowest prevalence of the virus of all four UK nations.