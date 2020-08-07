Covid-19 schemes helped third of NI workforce and in excess of 25,000 firms

More than 25,000 businesses in Northern Ireland have benefited from over £1billion in government support to help them bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus emergency, according to figures released by the Treasury yesterday.

In addition, almost a third of employees in Northern Ireland (30.4%) benefited from the furlough scheme, a part of special measures put in place by the government to support people and businesses across the UK.

Loan schemes supported businesses across all sectors, but the retail, construction and hospitality industries, including hotels and restaurants, benefited most, the Treasury said.

The furlough and self-employed income support scheme helped firms across all sectors, with 76,000 people in Northern Ireland receiving help.

The government said last week that the Northern Ireland Executive would receive a minimum of £600million in additional funding this year.

That is on top of the £1.8billion confirmed since March to support business following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the local companies helped by the support packages was Suitor Brothers of Belfast, a men's outfitter.

Partner and co-owner Chris Suitor said: "Thanks to the financial support from the government, our family business was able to remain solvent throughout the pandemic.

"It also enabled us to retain all our staff.

"From accessing both the job retention scheme for our three staff, as well as the self-employment income support scheme, it left us in a much stronger position to reopen, restart and concentrate on getting back to business."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government was committed to helping businesses thrive.

"We have set out an unprecedented package of funding for Northern Ireland, providing support to more than 25,000 businesses, as well as more than £1.8billion through (the) Barnett (formula)."

The Chancellor set out his Plan for Jobs last month. It will support companies with a job retention bonus to help businesses keep on furloughed workers, and expand Worksearch Support, including a flexible support fund and a £2billion kick-start scheme to subsidise jobs for young people.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis welcomed the news.

"I'm proud of how we've backed thousands of local companies. We will continue to build on this support to boost opportunities and level up across Northern Ireland," he said.