Covid-19 travel restrictions to be lifted in Northern Ireland

All international travel restrictions will be scrapped (Aaron Chown/PA).

All international Covid-19 travel restrictions will be removed for those travelling to Northern Ireland.

The change will come into effect from 4am on March 18.

Travellers will also no longer be required to take tests or complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

The remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity will be fully stood down by the end of March.

This move keeps Northern Ireland in line with other UK regions.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have always said I would not keep restrictions in place longer than necessary.

"As we continue to make steady steps out of the Covid restrictions, the removal of the International Travel Regulations will enable freer travel for all ahead of the Easter period.”

Work will continue across the UK to identify and manage any potential variants that may emerge.

Travellers who are feeling unwell are advised to follow the public health advice and should not travel.

Travellers to other countries should continue to follow the restrictions set out by the country they are visiting.