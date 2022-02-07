Covid-19: what are the remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland?

Health Minister Robin Swann is anticipating that most – if not all – Coronavirus restrictions still in place in Northern Ireland will be removed soon, despite Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister last week meaning the Executive cannot make collective decisions.

But what are the remaining restrictions currently in place?

Face coverings

The use of face coverings is currently mandatory on public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations and in airports unless an exemption applies.

You must also wear a face covering when you go to any retail premises, including any indoor area of a shopping centre, unless exempt.

Working from home

The advice is still that you should continue to work from home where possible and employers should facilitate their employees working from home where practicable.

Employers that require staff to come into the workplace must complete a mandatory risk assessment and regular Rapid Lateral Flow testing is strongly recommended for employees.

Vaccine Passports

It is a legal requirement to provide proof of your Covid-19 status before entering nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more.

While the legal requirement for other settings has been removed, their continued use is strongly encouraged, so you may still be asked to provide proof of your Covid-19 status to enter other premises.

Indoor gatherings

Regulations remain in place that prevent gatherings or parties of more than 30 people in domestic settings, and no more than 30 people can meet in a private home and stay overnight.

There are, however, no restrictions on the number of people that can meet in a private garden.

Self-isolation rules

If you test positive for Covid-19, you should isolate for 10 days from the date you took the test or the date your symptoms started, whichever is sooner. This day is day zero.

You may, however, be able to end your self-isolation period from day six if you have two consecutive negative lateral flow test results taken 24 hours apart, with the first of these taken no earlier than day five.

Test and trace/ risk assessments

There is still a legal requirement for recording visitor information in certain prescribed settings for test and trace purposes.

This includes in tourist accommodation and in hospitality and entertainment venues, cultural attractions and leisure activities.

There is still a legal requirement for risk assessments to be undertaken in outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people, including outdoor sporting events.

Visiting in medical settings

There are still restrictions on various medical settings.

One daily visit is allowed from only one or two nominated individuals in general hospitals.

The same applies to maternity inpatient care and hospice care.

Care home residents may receive up to four visits weekly, from up to four visitors each time.