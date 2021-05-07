Covid-19 will lead to a decline in life expectancy, health chiefs say

Health officials believe life expectancy in Northern Ireland will decrease as a result of Covid-19.

They have also warned the health of people living in areas of high social deprivation is likely to be worst affected by the pandemic, with levels of alcohol and drug dependency, and hospital waiting lists all increasing as a result.

Appearing in front of the Stormont health committee yesterday, Gary Maxwell from the Department of Health said: “I think there is no doubt it will have an impact on health outcomes and health inequalities going forward and we need to look at that.

“England saw a fall in life expectancy in 2020, a projected fall of about 1.3 years for men and about 0.9 years for women, but higher in areas of deprivation, and that is the first actual fall.

“While we don’t have those figures for here yet, I would expect we would see similar figures come through and it’s really important we build recovery for public health and resilience into our services going forward.”

The comments were made as officials provided a briefing on health inequalities in Northern Ireland, with committee members expressing horror at the difference in health outcomes and life expectancy depending on where people live.

Speaking ahead of the briefing, north Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said: “I live in the New Lodge and a mile up the road, people can live five years more than where I live.”

And during yesterday’s sitting, she hit out again at health inequalities, calling for further information from the Department of Health on what is being done to address the problem.

“We just can’t accept, although I’m not saying you are, but we can’t accept that it’s inevitable that people here who experience poverty and deprivation are going to die sooner, are going to be more unhealthy and their children are going to have less teeth,” she said.

“Frankly, we need to have a plan.”

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA, said there has been an “absolute and abysmal failure to tackle inequality and deprivation” by current and previous Executives.

He continued: “Child poverty has shot up, more and more people are going to food banks which obviously leads to health inequalities getting worse or not changing at all.

“That’s the big elephant in the room for me… the key fact is, poverty is a killer and those figures mentioned about men dying seven years younger than men in more affluent areas suggests to me quite strongly that poverty is an absolute killer and killing people at a quicker rate.”

Following the briefing, the chair of the committee, Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, called for the implementation of a health inequalities expert in the new health and social care management board.

“It is not good enough to pay lip service to health inequalities, we must take a proactive approach to deliver positive and palpable change for the betterment of people and communities,” he said.

“Deprived communities suffer from disproportionate levels of respiratory disease, mental illnesses, alcohol and substance abuse and mortality.

“The inclusion of an expert in health inequalities in the health and social care board, that works with and on behalf of deprived communities, must be a priority.”