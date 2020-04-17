Covid-19's impact in Northern Ireland 'in line with Republic'

The impact of coronavirus in Northern Ireland has not been as severe as in other parts of the UK, senior health officials have said.

Our figures are more closely aligned with the Irish Republic.

The observations from Dr Michael McBride, NI's Chief Medical Officer, and Professor Ian Young, the chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health, came during yesterday's Stormont press briefing.

Dr McBride said there had been a "noticeable difference" in the virus' impact here compared to other parts of the UK and Europe.

"It is fair to say that the virus and the spread of the virus and the epidemic is again more similar to that in the Republic of Ireland compared to some parts of the United Kingdom and indeed some parts of Europe more generally," he said.

Dr McBride said compliance with social distancing in Northern Ireland has been "astounding".

Prof Young cited a number of potential factors, including population density, age distribution of the population and high social distancing compliance in Northern Ireland.

He added: "I think from a modelling perspective, we intervened at a somewhat earlier stage of the epidemic than was the case in the rest of the UK."

Dr McBride said the next phase in our response to the pandemic could see a return to contact tracing and containment.

"We are now moving through the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 and the impact has been seen in terms of lives lost, in terms of admissions to hospital and into intensive care," he said.

He continued: "In the weeks ahead we will be considering how our response needs to change as the pandemic evolves and therefore our response will need to evolve.

"That may include us introducing again some of the measures that we did previously in terms of containment, contact tracing and testing as the virus circulates less widely in the community."