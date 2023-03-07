Covid boosters offered to vulnerable and missed vaccines available to students in separate roll-outs

A spring Covid-19 booster jab is being offered to almost 200,000 people in Northern Ireland who are most at risk of developing severe symptoms of the infection.

High risk groups include those aged 75 and over and residents in care homes.

Anyone over the age of five who is immunosuppressed are also vulnerable and will be among the cohort to be offered a further booster in line with advice by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The Department of Health confirmed the roll out of the latest booster campaign will commence in the middle of April and will run until the end of June.

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said it’s intended to cover a population of almost 190,000 individuals.

“The programme will include those who turn 75 years old by 30th June 2023 who will be eligible for a vaccination at any point during the spring campaign,” he said.

"Those who are admitted to an older adult care home or become immunosuppressed by 30 June 2023 will be considered eligible as well.”

All care homes will be paired with a community pharmacy to ensue all residents are immunised.

GPs will be asked to invite eligible patients aged 75 plus and those who are immunocompromised to attend vaccination appointments.

However patients will be given the option to receive the vaccine via a participating community pharmacy.

Health trusts will play a reduced role in the spring programme and will focus on vaccinating eligible housebound patients from lists supplied by GPs.

Trusts will also administer jabs to immunocompromised children between the ages of five and 18-years-old on the advice of doctors.

Almost 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland since the programme was rolled out in December 2020.

Meanwhile the Public Health Agency and health trust vaccination teams have launched a student immunisation catch-up programme in colleges and universities across NI.

It’s aimed at giving students who missed out on vaccines in school during the pandemic the opportunity to receive them now.

Teenage immunisations include the three in one booster which protects against tetanus,diphtheria and polio.

Young people will also have a chance to get a MenACWY jab which offers protection against four strains of meningococcal bacteria that causes meningitis and blood poisoning (septicaemia) and the HPV vaccine (human papilloma virus) which protects against cervical, head and neck cancers.

Deidre Ward, Nurse Consultant at the PHA said: “The teenage immunisation vaccines are normally offered as part of the school-based vaccination programme, however due to the disruption caused during the COVID-19 pandemic some children may have missed getting the vaccines.

“Getting immunisations as a teenager is every bit as important as the vaccinations that you receive as a baby or toddler.

"The three in one booster vaccine offered helps protect against three serious diseases: tetanus, diphtheria, and polio.

"There is a tendency to think of these as diseases of the past, but we must remember that before vaccines existed, these diseases killed thousands of children in the UK every year. However, thankfully they are now preventable, but only through vaccination.”

Five doses of the tetanus, diphtheria and polio vaccines are required throughout childhood to build up and maintain the body’s own immunity against those infections and help protect against the preventable diseases. Y

Three of doses are administered to most people when they are still babies with the fourth dose offered three-year-olds as a pre-school booster.

The fifth and final dose is received in teenage years.

“The MenACWY vaccine will help protect against four different causes of meningitis and septicaemia – meningococcal A,C,W and Y diseases,” Ms Ward said.

"Older teenagers are at higher risk of getting Meningococcal W disease (MenW), due to them mixing with larger groups of people, making them more exposed to various infections and diseases, so you need to get vaccinated to help protect yourself.

"It will also reduce the risk of you carrying the bacteria, therefore offering better protection to those around you. MenW was generally rare in the UK, but there has been an increase in cases in recent years.

“The HPV vaccine will help protect you against HPV infection and associated cancers, including over 70% of cervical cancers in women, and cancers of the mouth, throat, anus and genitals in men and women.

"For the vaccine to work fully, two injections will be needed within a 12 month period. It is important to have both vaccinations to get maximum protection. HPV is very common and is easily spread through sexual activity.”

Experts estimate that the level of protection offered by the vaccine will last for at least 10 years.

Trust vaccination teams will be visiting colleges and universities across the region in the week commencing March 13.

Students are urged to check details of clinics happening in or near their place of study and to check their vaccination status.

Vaccination teams will be able to check records and answer any questions.